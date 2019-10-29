Locals prepare for the southern Illinois chili cook-off for charity



CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Who has the best chili around? You can find out at the 11th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cook-off this weekend.

The event is on Saturday (November 2) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marion Elks. Participants will take part in chili tastings, a silent auction, live music, games, and armbands will be sold for $5.00. There are 42 teams entered into this year's contest. Last year the event brought in over 30 teams and raised over $30,000. Proceeds from the cook-off will support local charities including The Fowler Bonan Foundation (clothes for kids), The Lighthouse Shelter and Kozy Kidz (coats for kids).