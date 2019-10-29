Cool and cloudy Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cool and cloudy Tuesday

(WSIL) -- Cool and cloudy conditions should hang around all day today. A cold front pushing through the region this morning may drop temperatures initially, but they likely climb back into the low 50's this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in western Kentucky than the rest of the area this afternoon. Showers return to the forecast late tonight and early tomorrow. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

