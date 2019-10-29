Perry County Humane Society hopes to raise $20,000 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Perry County Humane Society hopes to raise $20,000

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

The Perry County Humane Society is holding its Souper Dooper Pupper Supper. 

It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the no-kill animal shelter. 

Organizers hope to raise $20,000, which is a quarter of the annual operating budget.

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat soup, bread, salad and dessert. 

Ticket prices are $10 per person with kids 3 and under free. Carry outs will also be available. 

The event will take place on November 9th from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Haffner Hall. 

16 North Walnut Street 

Du Quoin, IL 62832 

For more information, click here

