Perry County Humane Society hopes to raise $20,000

The Perry County Humane Society is holding its Souper Dooper Pupper Supper.

It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the no-kill animal shelter.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000, which is a quarter of the annual operating budget.

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat soup, bread, salad and dessert.

Ticket prices are $10 per person with kids 3 and under free. Carry outs will also be available.

The event will take place on November 9th from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Haffner Hall.

16 North Walnut Street

Du Quoin, IL 62832

