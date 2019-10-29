Perry County Humane Society hopes to raise $20,000

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Perry County Humane Society is holding its Souper Dooper Pupper Supper.
Another suspect involved in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris has been sentenced to prison.
High school football's post-season begins Saturday, November 2. Below are the times and matchups for local teams.
A 20-year military officer will testify in the House impeachment inquiry that he twice raised concerns over the Trump administration's interest in having Ukraine investigate Joe Biden
Walker’s Bluff in Williamson County, and Elite Casino Resorts of Iowa, successfully filed their joined application today for an Illinois Casino License.
Central Christian Church in Mt. Vernon has big plans to help those struggling financially this holiday season.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have wrangled over casino gambling, education funding and pensions in a combative debate.
The Latest on a strike by Chicago teachers (all times local):
A new report by the Illinois Community College Board shows a dip in enrollment at colleges across the state.
We have new WSIL-Banterra High School Player of the Week nominees, and all three come from playoff teams.
