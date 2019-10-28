Southern Illinois man sentenced for 2017 first-degree murder - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois man sentenced for 2017 first-degree murder

Posted: Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man has received a 25-year sentence for the 2017 murder of a man who stopped to talk to the convicted killer and three other men.

Keundray Kilpatrick of Centreville pleaded guilty in January in the death of 60-year-old Johnny Lovett. The victim was found dead in his truck on Nov. 24, 2017 by Centreville police after several 911 calls about a body burning in a vehicle.

After the discovery of Lovett's body, police said the victim stopped his vehicle to talk to a group of four young men, at least one of which he knew. Authorities say investigators weren't sure why Lovett stopped, but robbery motivated the shooting.

After the 21-year-old Kilpatrick allegedly shot Lovett several times, Lovett's truck rolled into the woods and caught fire after striking a tree.

Kilpatrick must serve 100 percent of the sentence handed down Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.