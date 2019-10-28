Man sentenced for shooting of Carbondale Police Officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced for shooting of Carbondale Police Officer

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Another suspect involved in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris has been sentenced to prison.

A judge sentenced Matthew Manley to 9 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent deliver.

Manley admitted that he and others conspired to deliver drugs in Jackson and Williamson Counties from November 2014 to August of 2016.

He also admitted that shots were fired while trying to collect payment. That led to the chase that injured Officer Harris.

Manley never fired a weapon and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

