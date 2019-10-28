Man convicted of sexual assault handed a 118-year sentence

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A 118-year prison sentence has been handed a northern Illinois man found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in their home in 2015.

Chandel Dirkans of Joliet was found guilty in August of 17 counts sexual assault, unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic battery against the 16-year-old girl. He also previously pleaded guilty to one count of "armed habitual criminal."

Will County prosecutors say the 37-year-old Dirkans sexually assaulted the teenager five times over three hours on November 5, 2015. The teen testified at trial that Dirkans, the brother of the victim's stepmother, threatened her with a knife during the assault.

State's Attorney James Glasgow said Monday that with the sentence a "savage predator" will never again be able to brutalize another woman.

At the time of the assaults, Dirkans was on parole for a 2009 conviction for residential burglary.

