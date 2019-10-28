Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort team files for casino license

(WSIL) -- Walker’s Bluff in Williamson County, and Elite Casino Resorts of Iowa, successfully filed their joined application today for an Illinois Casino License.

Cynde Bunch, CEO and Founder of Walker's Bluff, said:

We are proud of this project, and all of the opportunities it represents. Hundreds, perhaps thousands will benefit from jobs, training and local contracts, but we will ALL benefit from the satisfaction that we never gave up on Southern Illinois

The Illinois Gaming board may take up to one year to approve, and if license is granted, would allow Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, LLC to build a casino destination resort at Walker’s Bluff.

Below, you can see sketches of what the proposed Casino Resort may look like.