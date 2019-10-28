Bevin, Beshear square off in combative televised debate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin, Beshear square off in combative televised debate

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have wrangled over casino gambling, education funding and pensions in a combative debate.

Their Monday night showdown on Kentucky Educational Television comes barely more than a week before the Nov. 5 election.

Beshear defended his plan to legalize casino gambling to generate revenue to shore up public pensions. Bevin denounced the plan as a "pipe dream" and questioned Beshear's claims that casino gambling would generate more than $500 million in yearly state revenue.

Bevin accused Beshear of having no way to pay for his promises, including a pay raise for teachers.

Bevin said he doesn't regret anything he's said about an educator. Beshear said teachers deserve an apology and said Bevin's refusal to do so disqualifies him to continue serving as governor.

