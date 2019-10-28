Area church to pay off $1.5M in medical debt

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Central Christian Church in Mt. Vernon has big plans to help those struggling financially this holiday season. The Church plans to use $15,000 to pay off more than $1.5 million in medical debt for people here in southern Illinois.

For 3 years, each person in the congregation at Central Christian gave an extra dollar in the offering every week. All the cash went to help one person in the community who's struggling.

Executive Pastor Bryan Springvlod says most people come to them looking for help paying off medical bills, "The people that we are helping, there is no possible way they are ever going to be able to pay this off, it's just insurmountable debt and so for us to be able to step in there and help them out, it's just something Jesus would do and something this church would do."

This holiday season, Central Christian Church wants to give back even more. They've partnered with RIP Medical...a non profit organization that buys medical debt that can be paid off for a fraction of what is owed. Through the partnership, they'll be able to spend $15,000 dollars to pay off $1.5 million in medical debt in southern Illinois.

Pastor Springvlod says, "We don't even know who the people are we just know that we are helping people and they will receive a letter in the mail that will tell them your debt has been paid off."

The Church just knows those being helped have more debt than assets and make less than 2 times the poverty level.

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital--released a statement saying " We often hear from patients about the rising costs of healthcare and because we are sensitive to those concerns, we have several financial options to assist patients with their portion of the cost.

Pastor Springvlod says they also just want to assist and want nothing in return, "We are not asking them to come to church here, we are not asking them to do anything other than except the gift that we are offering."