U of I Extension Center wants farmers to fill out survey

The University of Illinois Extension Center is asking farmers to take part in a survey so they can better research late planting dates and yields.
A conference next month at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will focus on educating and protecting children and students from cybercrimes.
The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is at stake starting Monday, when a member of the state's Administrative Hearing Commission will begin hearing arguments over whether the clinic can keep its abortion license.
According to Franklin County Animal Control, the dog that was dumped on the side of the road in August finally has a fur-ever home.
Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months.
A sheriff's office in Kentucky says it has charged a middle school teacher with raping a 13-year-old student.
You can get in the holiday spirit and help SIT Service Dogs raise money to help keep their costs low for people who need service dogs in our area by purchasing a ticket to see 'Elf' at the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro in late November.
A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of the Islamic State is back on duty.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants you to know that nightly closures for repair work on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County will start Friday, November 1, 2019.
The Latest on President Donald Trump and his visit to Chicago (all times local):
