U of I Extension Center wants farmers to fill out survey

(WSIL) -- The University of Illinois (U of I) Extension Center is asking farmers to take part in a survey so they can better research late planting dates and yields.

According to the researchers, 2019 corn and soybean planting in Illinois stretched into June, and even July. They would like to see how these later planting dates impacted yields:

What we have is a giant, unplanned,and involuntary experiment that is being conducted by Illinois farmers this year that can help us understand the ramifications of how planting date and variety maturity affect overall yields.

If you got some of your crops planted in April, before all the rain, they want your information, too.

To take part in the survey, click here for information on how to fill out an online survey as well as information on how to print out the survey, and mail it in.