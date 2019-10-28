Illinois governor backs endorsements for college athletes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois governor backs endorsements for college athletes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker backs legislation that would allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements .

Pritzker made the announcement Monday before the start of the Legislature's fall session. He says athletes are unable to share in the billions of dollars universities make on intercollegiate sports. Their names and likenesses often show up on commercial products such as video games.

California defied the NCAA this month by legalizing college endorsement deals. Hillside Democratic Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch says approval of his plan in Illinois would ratchet up the pressure on the NCAA to "do the right thing."

Pritzker noted that a college music student may perform for money and art students may sell their work.

The General Assembly meets through Wednesday and Nov. 12-14.

The bill is HB3904.

