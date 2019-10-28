Another cloudy day ahead, more rain around the corner

WSIL -- Another cloudy and dreary day for the viewing area with more rain on tap by midweek.

The quiet but cloudy conditions will continue as we shift overnight and into our Tuesday. Our next cold front arrives by Tuesday morning bringing a very small chance for an isolated shower and cooler air. Most of us will stay dry with more overcast skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The chance for rain ramps up Wednesday and into Thursday.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest update tonight on News 3.