3 officers plead guilty to overtime fraud, must repay $170K - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three police officers in Kentucky have pleaded guilty to falsifying overtime records and arrest citations to justify the hours.

News outlets report former Louisville Metro police officers Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges Monday. Sentencing will be on Feb. 6.

A Department of Justice press release says between 2014 and 2017 the trio submitted overtime requests for times they didn't work with the Louisville department and with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on organized crime matters.

The release says the former officers would alter arrest times on citations and add each other's names to reports to cover up the falsified time cards.

Stanfield, Roadhouse and Final are required to pay about $170,000 in restitutions.

