Dumped dog has been adopted

According to Franklin County Animal Control, the dog that was dumped on the side of the road in August finally has a fur-ever home.
You can get in the holiday spirit and help SIT Service Dogs raise money to help keep their costs low for people who need service dogs in our area by purchasing a ticket to see 'Elf' at the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro in late November.
A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of the Islamic State is back on duty.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants you to know that nightly closures for repair work on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County will start Friday, November 1, 2019.
The Latest on President Donald Trump and his visit to Chicago (all times local):
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is endorsing legislation that would allow college athletes in the state to make money from endorsements.
Jeremy Brock, 20, of Mt. Vernon, is wanted on a $500,000 warrant charging him with home invasion.
Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street.
