Dumped dog has been adopted

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- According to Franklin County Animal Control, the dog that was dumped on the side of the road in August finally has a fur-ever home.

The female pit bill was taken to the Franklin County Animal Control, where she gained weight, became healthy, and was named Nyla.

Nyla was found locked in a cage with a chain around her neck on Walnut Rd. just outside Royalton. She had no water or food.

If you know who may have dumped this dog or when it was dumped, please call the FCAC office at (618) 439-9197.