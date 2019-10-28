Get your tickets to watch 'Elf' with dogs at the Liberty Theater

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- You can start getting in the holiday spirit and help SIT Service Dogs raise money to help keep their costs low for people who need service dogs in our area by purchasing a ticket to see 'Elf' at the Liberty Theater in Murphysboro in late November.

You can purchase your tickets starting November 1 for their event, called "Pupcorn and a movie - Holiday Edition", which will take place on November 22 at 6 p.m.

You can click here for more information, or click here to purchase tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. on November 1.