CEO will tell Congress that Boeing made mistakes on Max jet - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CEO will tell Congress that Boeing made mistakes on Max jet

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

On the anniversary of the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max, the CEO will begin two days of testimony before Congress by telling lawmakers that the aircraft company knows it made mistakes and is throwing everything into fixing the plane.

Dennis Muilenburg says that after Boeing finishes upgrading flight-control software on the Max, it will be one of the safest planes ever.

The chairman of the House Transportation Committee says Boeing should have made those improvements before the Max began carrying passengers and was involved in two crashes.

Muilenburg is scheduled to testify Tuesday before a Senate committee, then again on Wednesday before a House panel.

The appearances come as Boeing faces investigations by both committees and a criminal probe by the Justice Department.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.