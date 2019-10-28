Night closures for U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge repairs to start Friday, Nov. 1

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants you to know that nightly closures for repair work on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County will start Friday, November 1, 2019.

Crews will be replacing beams damaged by overweight trucks. The work will require the bridge to be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for two weeks. The bridge is expected to have all lanes open during the day with a reduced work zone speed limit.

There will be no marked detour. A self-detour via U.S. 641, I-24 and KY 453 creates a 74-mile detour from one end of the bridge to the other.

Night commuters in northern Livingston County who work in the Paducah area should expect an additional hour or more of travel time. The nightly closures will also impact residents of Crittenden County who work in the Paducah area.

The project schedule is aimed at restoring the bridge to normal traffic flow before Thanksgiving.

The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge is expected to return to normal 40-ton load limits shortly after the work is completed.

KYTC engineers have asked area law enforcement agencies to continue monitoring the bridge for overweight loads.