Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter

Posted: Updated:

By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in some places and could endure through the winter. That could leave some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice.

The icy flooding is possible due to a still-high river, saturated ground, broken levees and a forecast for a wetter-than normal winter. It's possible some flooding could continue into spring.

In places along the lower Missouri River where levees broke in the spring, large areas of mostly farmland remains underwater. Fixing the broken levees will take several years.

Tom Bullock says there's no end in sight to flooding in northwestern Missouri, where he is Holt County's emergency management director.

Roughly 30,000 acres remain underwater in Holt County, and some of that floodwater is likely to freeze in place.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.