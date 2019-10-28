Mt. Vernon man wanted for home invasion

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) – A Mt. Vernon man is wanted in connection with a home invasion and shooting Friday in Woodlawn.

Jeremy Brock, 20, of Mt. Vernon, is wanted on a $500,000 warrant charging him with home invasion.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to North Main Street in Woodlawn for a report of an armed home invasion with shots fired. A 29-year-old man living at the home had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to identify Brock as one of “multiple offenders” involved in the home invasion.

Investigators say Brock is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jeremy Brock is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 244-8004, CrimeStoppers at (618) 242-8477, or local authorities.