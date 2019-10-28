Brick and Mortar: Deep South in McLeansboro

Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street.
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- This weekend, a store saw even more visitors than they normally would this time of year.
(WSIL) -- After more than three inches of rain was recorded here at the station yesterday, sunshine returns to the forecast for Sunday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A family tradition returned to Carbondale this weekend.
MARION (WSIL) -- Cold, wet weather did not put a damper on Halloween spirits.
Family and friends are honoring the late life of Equality Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock Saturday night.
PADUCAH (WSIL) — A large sink hole developed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the old Toys-R-Us store, now occupied by Spirit Halloween, behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall. According to the Paducah Police Department, the area has been roped off. They urge people driving in the area to use caution until the sink hole can be fixed.
(WSIL) -- Due to the forecast showing large amounts of rain Saturday, several communities are cancelling or postponing weekend events.
