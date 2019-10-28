Brick and Mortar: Deep South in McLeansboro

MCLEANSBORO -- (WSIL) A Marine veteran is cooking up something southern at his restaurant at his restaurant in Hamilton County.

Adam Little's Deep South restaurant is located in McLeansboro, IL. The eatery gives you a patriotic feel as it serves-up some unique menu items while you eat on home-made furniture. Deep South is best known for its barbecue and fish. The meat is smoked on the property. Little also takes his food on the road for catering and to festivals with his food truck.

The restaurant is located at 300 S. Marshal Ave. For more information like business hours and menu items click here or call (618) 643-HAWG (4294).