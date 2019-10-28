College cancels classes after graffiti found in restroom

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago college has cancelled classes after graffiti was found in a women's restroom stall on campus.

Elmhurst College officials say there will be no classes Monday. The graffiti was found about 10 p.m. Sunday in the A.C. Buehler Library.

Police say they do not believe the graffiti constitutes a credible threat, but school officials cancelled classes to allow officers to investigate the incident. Students were notified Sunday that there would be no classes Monday.

Threatening messages reportedly also were found last week on campus. Classes were not canceled at that time.

