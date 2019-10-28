Autumn workshop to help with colds, flu, and weight loss - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Autumn workshop to help with colds, flu, and weight loss

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A workshop in Carbondale may be the key to fighting off the common cold and flu.

The Autumn Health Workshop is Saturday (November 2) from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dayemi Community Center. The workshop will include acupuncture treatment and food tastings. There will also be guest speaker Chelsea Burgett who is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. Those who attend will learn which herbs support Autumn wellness and how to make better life choices for losing weight, quitting smoking and other practices, and the best Autumn foods.

Pre-registration is encouraged at eventbrite.com or you can call (618) 207-5556 for more information. If you register by November 1 it is $25. It is $35 at the door.

