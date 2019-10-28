Cloudy Monday, but tracking more rain by midweek

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week.

Light south winds Monday afternoon will push temperatures back into the lower 60s.

A cold front is set to arrive first thing Tuesday morning. The front will not bring rain, but it ushers in cooler air throughout the day.

The next chance for rain arrives for the middle of the week and the coldest air of the season is expected by Friday.

Will the rain impact trick-or-treat plans? Meteorologist Nick Hausen has those answers in the forecast on News 3.