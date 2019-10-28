Cloudy Monday, but tracking more rain by midweek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cloudy Monday, but tracking more rain by midweek

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week. 

Light south winds Monday afternoon will push temperatures back into the lower 60s. 

A cold front is set to arrive first thing Tuesday morning. The front will not bring rain, but it ushers in cooler air throughout the day. 

The next chance for rain arrives for the middle of the week and the coldest air of the season is expected by Friday. 

Will the rain impact trick-or-treat plans? Meteorologist Nick Hausen has those answers in the forecast on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cloudy Monday, but tracking more rain by midweek

    Cloudy Monday, but tracking more rain by midweek

    Monday, October 28 2019 7:11 AM EDT2019-10-28 11:11:46 GMT

    Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week. 

    Low clouds and patchy drizzle have taken hold early Monday morning. Despite the clouds, Monday afternoon will be the warmest of the week. 

  • Super Heroes help raise money for Murphysboro Main Street

    Super Heroes help raise money for Murphysboro Main Street

    Sunday, October 27 2019 11:56 PM EDT2019-10-28 03:56:17 GMT

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street. 

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street. 

  • Families celebrating fall at Giant City School

    Families celebrating fall at Giant City School

    Sunday, October 27 2019 11:54 PM EDT2019-10-28 03:54:52 GMT
    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Giant City School community came out to celebrate their annual Fall Festival Sunday afternoon. The event included a story-book pumpkin contest, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, auctions, and more. The school's Progressive Association hosts the event in hopes of bringing people together for a day of fun while raising money for teacher supplies and field trips. "The most important thing is it's a great way for families to get to know each other...
    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Giant City School community came out to celebrate their annual Fall Festival Sunday afternoon. The event included a story-book pumpkin contest, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, auctions, and more. The school's Progressive Association hosts the event in hopes of bringing people together for a day of fun while raising money for teacher supplies and field trips. "The most important thing is it's a great way for families to get to know each other...
    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.