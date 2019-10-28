Kentucky man charged with murder in off-road vehicle crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man charged with murder in off-road vehicle crash

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have charged a man with murder in the crash of an off-road vehicle that left a teenager dead.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says in a news release that 24-year-old Jordan Obenauer of London was arrested Sunday.

The statement says Obenauer was driving an all-terrain vehicle that crashed on U.S. Route 25 north of London, killing a 17-year-old passenger from Barbourville. The passenger's name was not released.

Obenauer was being held on $250,000 bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. Jail records didn't indicate whether Obenauer has an attorney.

