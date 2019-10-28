3 Ky farmers plead guilty to insurance fraud-related charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky farmers have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to crop insurance fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Lexington says 34-year-old Bradley Price pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Price, who farms land in Nicholas and Bourbon counties, was involved in a scheme that allowed him to receive an insurance payment for tobacco crop while profiting from the sale of the same crop.

57-year-old Jimmy Price and 27-year-old Brandon Price each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud. Federal prosecutors say they were involved in a similar scheme as Bradley Price, though Bradley Price handled hiding the scheme.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 22. Bradley Price faces up to 20 years in prison, while Jimmy and Brandon Price face up to five years in prison.

