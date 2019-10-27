Super Heroes help raise money for Murphysboro Main Street

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street.

The day celebrates costumed heroes, as well as uniformed heroes, such as police officers and firefighters.

Everyone there was also able to explore and climb in emergency and rescue vehicles.

The kids were also given karate lessons from their favorite superheroes.

The afternoon of fun aims to raise money to benefit Murphysboro Main Street.

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event and attract visitors from throughout the region.