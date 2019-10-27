Families celebrating fall at Giant City School

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Giant City School community came out to celebrate their annual Fall Festival Sunday afternoon.

The event included a story-book pumpkin contest, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, auctions, and more.

The school's Progressive Association hosts the event in hopes of bringing people together for a day of fun while raising money for teacher supplies and field trips.

"The most important thing is it's a great way for families to get to know each other in our community because this isn't a large community here. We definitely do it to raise money for our kids and give them opportunities that they might not get otherwise. We've helped with computer labs and such that may not be possible if we didn't have events like this," says President of School Progressive Association, Holly Popov.

Popov says the festival is the association's largest fundraising event of the year.

