Maintenance crews ask onlookers to stay away from sinkhole

PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- This weekend, a store saw even more visitors than they normally would this time of year.

A large sinkhole opened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Spirit Halloween behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Employees at the store tell News Three, people were stopping in all day long to take a look at the crumbling asphalt.

While the News 3 crew was there, more than a dozen people stopped in in less than an hour.

Maintenance crews say people have entered the roped off area, but they are asking people to stay back until it can be fixed.

"We have the people coming to look at it tomorrow, so we just got to get an estimate on time. Just as soon as it can be fixed, we will have it fixed," said Weekend Maintenance Superintendent, Rusty Bell.

Bell says crews will have to dig out the crumbling asphalt, backfill the sinkhole and pack it tight before more blacktop is laid down.