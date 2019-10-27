Maintenance crews ask onlookers to stay away from sinkhole - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Maintenance crews ask onlookers to stay away from sinkhole

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- This weekend, a store saw even more visitors than they normally would this time of year. 

A large sinkhole opened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Spirit Halloween behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Employees at the store tell News Three, people were stopping in all day long to take a look at the crumbling asphalt. 

While the News 3 crew was there, more than a dozen people stopped in in less than an hour. 

Maintenance crews say people have entered the roped off area, but they are asking people to stay back until it can be fixed. 

"We have the people coming to look at it tomorrow, so we just got to get an estimate on time. Just as soon as it can be fixed, we will have it fixed," said Weekend Maintenance Superintendent, Rusty Bell. 

Bell says crews will have to dig out the crumbling asphalt, backfill the sinkhole and pack it tight before more blacktop is laid down. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Super Heroes help raise money for Murphysboro Main Street

    Super Heroes help raise money for Murphysboro Main Street

    Sunday, October 27 2019 11:56 PM EDT2019-10-28 03:56:17 GMT

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street. 

    MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Dozens participated in Super Hero Day hosted by Murphysboro Main Street. 

  • Families celebrating fall at Giant City School

    Families celebrating fall at Giant City School

    Sunday, October 27 2019 11:54 PM EDT2019-10-28 03:54:52 GMT
    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Giant City School community came out to celebrate their annual Fall Festival Sunday afternoon. The event included a story-book pumpkin contest, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, auctions, and more. The school's Progressive Association hosts the event in hopes of bringing people together for a day of fun while raising money for teacher supplies and field trips. "The most important thing is it's a great way for families to get to know each other...
    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Giant City School community came out to celebrate their annual Fall Festival Sunday afternoon. The event included a story-book pumpkin contest, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, auctions, and more. The school's Progressive Association hosts the event in hopes of bringing people together for a day of fun while raising money for teacher supplies and field trips. "The most important thing is it's a great way for families to get to know each other...

  • Maintenance crews ask onlookers to stay away from sinkhole

    Maintenance crews ask onlookers to stay away from sinkhole

    Sunday, October 27 2019 11:45 PM EDT2019-10-28 03:45:26 GMT

    PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- This weekend, a store saw even more visitors than they normally would this time of year.

    PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- This weekend, a store saw even more visitors than they normally would this time of year.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.