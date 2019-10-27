Patchy fog overnight, mild Monday

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are around the corner.

Tonight the quiet weather will continue with overnight low dipping into the mid 40s. However, tonight and into tomorrow morning patchy dense fog will be a possibility. If you have to get out late tonight or early tomorrow morning low visibility may be an issue. The fog will clear out by late morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, rain chances ramp up by midweek.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.