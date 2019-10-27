Kentucky gov's race stirs clash over casino suicide claims

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Heading into the final days of Kentucky's bitter race for governor, Republican incumbent Matt Bevin has exposed himself to a new attack by denying his recorded claim that suicides happen nightly in casinos.

Telling a debate audience Saturday night that the truth matters, Bevin challenged his opponent, Democrat Andy Beshear, to produce a tape proving his denial wrong.

Beshear offered up the audiotape Sunday.

The televised exchange turned Bevin's summer radio interview on WKDZ into a talking point for Democrats in the close contest for governor. In the interview, Bevin claimed, without offering evidence, that suicides happen on a nightly basis in casinos.

The exchange highlights the continuing rancor between the two rivals. As the state's attorney general, Beshear repeatedly sued Bevin for several of his policy and executive decisions.

