Man charged with DUI after pedestrian killed in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged with driving under the influence after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Kentucky.

The Lexington Police Department said in a news release Sunday that 49-year-old Cecilio Reyes failed a sobriety test and was arrested after the crash Saturday night.

Officials say the 56-year-old man was hit as he trying to cross a road. A second vehicle also struck the pedestrian.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Police say he was not crossing the street in a designated crosswalk.

It's unclear if Reyes has an attorney.

