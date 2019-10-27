Inauguration set for new Hebrew Union College president - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inauguration set for new Hebrew Union College president

CINCINNATI (AP) - Inauguration ceremonies for the 10th president of an international institution of Jewish higher education have been scheduled at a synagogue in Cincinnati.

Andrew Rehfeld was set for inauguration Sunday as the new president of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. It is also the seminary for Reform Judaism. Rehfeld succeeded Rabbi Aaron Panken as president in April.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Rehfeld previously worked as a professor at Washington University in St. Louis and as president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

Hebrew Union College has campuses in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles and New York.

The college provides academic and professional training programs for the Reform Movement's rabbis, cantors, educators and nonprofit management professionals. It also offers graduate programs for scholars of all faiths.

