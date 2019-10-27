Sunshine returns for Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunshine returns for Sunday

(WSIL) -- After more than three inches of rain was recorded here at the station yesterday, sunshine returns to the forecast for Sunday. Today should feel pleasant with calm to light winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Skies remain clear throughout the overnight hours before likely increasing  Monday.  The chance for rain returns through mid-week.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

