Another great turn out for Carbondale's Halloween

A family tradition returned to Carbondale this weekend.

Several hundred parents and children went trick-or-treating this Saturday at the 22nd Annual Murdale Safe Halloween.

Ghosts, witches, and more were treated to candy, baked goods and other sweets.

There were also games such as giant checkers and waffle ball.

All proceeds from the event went to the Carbondale's Boys and Girls Club.

The Great Pumpkin Race also took place on Saturday and was hosted by the Rotary Club of Carbondale-Breakfast

The day's rain didn't keep the community from gathering together and watching their homemade car creations race down the Mill Street Underpass.

Organizers Randy Osborn says this is first time in five years that it's rained for the race, but it didn't stop people's creativity and excitement.

"There are some great designs. People are getting really good at making fast pumpkins," Osborn explains. "We haven't had as many this year, but we've had some really fast ones, and it's always good to see how people learn."

This year, the honorary judge and Pumpkin Smasher was Olympian and SIU Alumni Deanna Price.

Meanwhile, SIU hosted its first ever Zombie 5K Night of the living Dawg event.

Zombies waited for attendees daring enough to run the 5K and attempted to rip of participant's velcro flags.

Runners who finished the course with at least one flag intact were given a prize.

John A Logan cosmetology students volunteered to prepare some of the zombies by decking them out with bone-chilling makeup.