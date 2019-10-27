Another great turn out for Carbondale's Halloween

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A family tradition returned to Carbondale this weekend.
MARION (WSIL) -- Cold, wet weather did not put a damper on Halloween spirits.
Family and friends are honoring the late life of Equality Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock Saturday night.
PADUCAH (WSIL) — A large sink hole developed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the old Toys-R-Us store, now occupied by Spirit Halloween, behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall. According to the Paducah Police Department, the area has been roped off. They urge people driving in the area to use caution until the sink hole can be fixed.
(WSIL) -- Due to the forecast showing large amounts of rain Saturday, several communities are cancelling or postponing weekend events.
(WSIL) -- Rain will continue through the morning, and into the afternoon. As this system pushes northeast and away from us this evening a shower chance will linger into the late evening, before conditions begin clearing overnight. Rain totals could range anywhere from two to three inches with locally higher amounts. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach a high in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures should be warmer in the southeaster quadrant of our viewing area. Temperatur...
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday on a tour of the latest expansion at O'Hare International Airport Friday.
Workers at Pine Manor give a tour of the damaged mansion in the wake of Tuesday night's fire.
WSIL -- Men across southern Illinois are stepping up in the fight against breast cancer.
The rain expected on Saturday has many communities re-thinking their plans.
