Honoring Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock

Family and friends are honoring the late life of Equality Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock.

Frohock, commonly referred to as "Fro", worked at the station for 32 years.

Family and friends say he was the kind of individual who would put the needs of his loved ones before his own.

The 53-year-old leaves behind his wife, Kendra.

"Our birthdays were one day apart. When we first met, it really was love at first sight," she says.

Kendra also adds that Frohock was an avid hunter but most importantly a dedicated firefighter to the community he served.