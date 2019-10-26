Honoring Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Honoring Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock

Posted: Updated:

Family and friends are honoring the late life of Equality Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Frohock.

Frohock, commonly referred to as "Fro",  worked at the station for 32 years. 

Family and friends say he was the kind of individual who would put the needs of his loved ones before his own.

The 53-year-old leaves behind his wife, Kendra.

"Our birthdays were one day apart. When we first met, it really was love at first sight," she says.

Kendra also adds that Frohock was an avid hunter but most importantly a dedicated firefighter to the community he served.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.