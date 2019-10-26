Thousands attend Marion Police Department's Halloween Spooktacular

Cold, wet weather did not put a damper on Halloween spirits.

Thousands of kids and parents headed to Marion Saturday evening for the Halloween Spooktacular.

It's the first year for the event, which was held by the Marion Police Department.

Kids dressed up as their favorite superheroes, villains, and princesses, as well as, inflatable dinosaurs and mermaids.

The line to get in wrapped around the parking lot of Rent One Park.

However, once inside, families were able to play games, listen to music and go through a haunted house.

Of course, there was plenty of candy and free food for parents and their children to enjoy as well.

Community members say they're thankful to the police department.

"It's such an amazing thing the police department does for the community," Kylee Jordan says. "Everything from the candy, the food - everything has been donated and is free. We get to feed people, give kids way too much candy, and see all the really cute costumes."

Mayor Mike Absher and the members of the Marion Fire Department were also in attendance.