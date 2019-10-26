Large sink hole develops in Paducah - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Large sink hole develops in Paducah

Posted:

PADUCAH (WSIL) — A large sink hole developed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the old Toys-R-Us store, now occupied by Spirit Halloween, behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

According to the Paducah Police Department, the area has been roped off.

They urge people driving in the area to use caution until the sink hole can be fixed. 

