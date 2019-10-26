Lingering evening showers, beautiful Sunday ahead

WSIL -- It was a very soggy Saturday thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga, many areas picked up over three inches of rain.

The showers will linger into the early evening hours before slowly starting to clear tonight. Cloud cover will also be decreasing as we shift overnight and into tomorrow. Sunday is looking like one of the nicest days in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies will make their return with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Soak up the nice weather while you can, our next chance for rain will return by midweek.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.