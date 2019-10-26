FBI will find 'way forward' on body cams for task forces - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FBI will find 'way forward' on body cams for task forces

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - FBI Director Christopher Wray says there is "a way forward" to allow police officers to wear body cameras on federal task forces.

Wray spoke Saturday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago. Current FBI policy bans officers from wearing cameras on joint operations with federal agents.

The director's comments come months after Atlanta's police chief withdrew city officers from federal task forces over the issue.

Wray said he wants to "find some middle ground." But he cautioned that any policy would have to strike a balance to ensure sensitive investigations are not compromised. He also addressed a new pilot program aimed at ensuring law enforcement can get information quickly about threats made in calls to the FBI's tip line.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.