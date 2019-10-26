2 Rockford police officers charged with sexual assault - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Rockford police officers charged with sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford police officer has been charged with criminal sexual assault just two days after another officer was arrested on the same felony charge in an unrelated incident.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that 26-year-old Eric Thurmond was taken into custody on Friday afternoon during a trip to Arizona. He was charged with sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman while off duty on May 23. He's been on paid administrative leave since May 24.

On Wednesday, 51-year-old Daniel Basile of Roscoe was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman on Oct. 11 after he drove her home from a bar. He's also on paid administrative leave.

The officers do not have listed telephone numbers and could not be reached for comment. db

