Kansas City officer cleared in shooting death of suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City police officer has been cleared in the May fatal shooting of a man suspected of having forced his way into a woman's home.

Television station KMBC reports that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed no charges will be filed against the officer in the May 26 shooting death of 30-year-old Terrance Bridges.

The shooting stemmed from a call to police about a domestic disturbance, in which a woman reported a man had broken into her home and stolen her car.

Police say three officers responded, with one staying at the home while the other two searched for the suspect. Minutes later, police say the suspect - later identified as Bridges - returned. A chase and struggle ensued, and the officer shot Bridges.

