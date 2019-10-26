Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison in fatal overdose case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison in fatal overdose case

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to delivering a controlled substance to a teenager who died last year of a drug overdose.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 20-year-old Reanna R. Salas of Cary was sentenced Friday by a McHenry County judge after she apologized to the mother of 19-year-old Rachel Ramirez, who died after overdosing on Xanax. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a drug induced homicide charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The sentencing comes seven months after Jacob Reis pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Ramirez's death and received the same 4-year sentence.

Prosecutors say that Reis obtained the drug from Salas and then gave it to Ramirez.

