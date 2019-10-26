Kentucky is using billboards to lure Illinois companies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky is using billboards to lure Illinois companies

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Kentucky launched a marketing campaign to coax Illinois companies to move across the border with promises of lower taxes and better weather.

The first billboard, which proclaims "Illinois isn't pro-business, Kentucky is," went up on Monday. Eight more billboards are expected to go up before the end of the month as part of the six-month campaign.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the billboards will attack Illinois' taxes and regulations.

Spokesman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Jack Mazurak says the state is paying about $87,000 for the billboards and creative costs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.