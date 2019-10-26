Collection sites available for expired, leftover medications - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Collection sites available for expired, leftover medications

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois and federal officials are encouraging people to bring expired and unused prescription drugs to collection sites.

Saturday marks the Drug Enforcement Administration's nationwide "Drug Take Back Day."

Only pills or patches can be accepted, not liquids or needles.

A list of collection sites is available on the DEA's website. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's website also provides a list of medication collection sites around the state.

People turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs nationwide last year.

The Illinois Department of Human Services says turning in unused or expired prescription drugs can prevent abuse or theft of the drugs.

