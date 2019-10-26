Suburban Chicago man arrested on child pornography charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago man arrested on child pornography charges

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been arrested after police say an investigation revealed that he'd allegedly downloaded videos of young children being sexually abused and tortured.

In a news release, The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says 20-year-old David C. Vogt of Elgin has been charged with several felony counts of possessing child pornography and reproducing child pornography.

According to the release, Elgin police determined that the videos - some showing children who appeared to be as young as two years old -were allegedly downloaded from Vogt's computer.

Vogt was taken into custody and on Friday he appeared in court where a judge set his bail at $500,000. It could not be immediately determined if Vogt has an attorney.

