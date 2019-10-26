Rain today, gone tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rain today, gone tomorrow

(WSIL) -- Rain will continue through the morning, and into the afternoon. As this system pushes northeast and away from us this evening a shower chance will linger into the late evening, before conditions begin clearing overnight. Rain totals could range anywhere from two to three inches with locally higher amounts. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach a high in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures should be warmer in the southeaster quadrant of our viewing area. Temperatures should rebound Sunday with more abundant sunshine. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

