A soggy and windy Saturday ahead

WSIL -- It was another cool and dreary day across the region. Hopefully folks were able to soak up some of the drier weather because a big change is on the way.

Our next big rain maker will begin to move north into the region throughout the night tonight and into tomorrow. A storm in the Gulf of Mexico has been officially named "Olga" and is projected to move directly over the viewing area Saturday. Olga and an incoming cold front will merge bringing the chance for substantial rainfall across the entire region. Along with very heavy rain, gusty winds will also be an issue. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour are possible with isolated higher gusts within storms. The rain will impact the entire viewing area with rainfall amounts projected to top well over 3 inches in some locations. The rain will began to slowly clear by Saturday evening leading to a nice Sunday.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.