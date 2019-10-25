Carterville man raises money for breast cancer research following wife's battle

Men across southern Illinois are stepping up in the fight against breast cancer.

One of those men is Carterville resident Lou Majerchin. His wife Sue was diagnosed with the disease in November 2012.

"Routine mammogram," he recalls. "It was small enough you could not detect with a self-exam."

The Majerchin's lived in Centralia at the time and drove to St. Louis for treatment.

"She was the first patient everyday, he says. "We would come in with the staff that was coming in."

Lou says his wife would go to work after her treatment, "She was very strong. Strong person."

That strength has motivated Lou to join nine other men across southern Illinois and participate in the American Cancer Society's 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign.

Stephanie Smith, Senior Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, says funds from the campaign go toward breast cancer research, as well as, several programs.

"Free transportation to treatment, free lodging at our Hope lodge and hotel partners, 24/7 access to our help line and wigs," Smith says.

Participants come up with their own ideas to raise money.

"Some people have been sharing pictures of them in pink," Smith explains. "For every quote he (an insurance agent) gets during the month of October he donates $10 to the campaign."

Lou is simply calling family and friends, asking for donations. He's raised around $1,600 but his goal is $2,500.

However, to him, his wife's health is priceless.

She's been cancer free for six years, "That's the message, that it's important to get the routine exams."

Click this link to meet all of the Real Men Wear Pink of southern Illinois or to donate to the campaign.

If you know any of the participants you can donate directly to them and the money will go to the campaign.