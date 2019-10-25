Durbin: "A lot of my Republican colleagues are looking at their shoes"

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Friday, Republicans in Washington are having a hard time coming to terms with recent comments by President Donald Trump, amid the impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Durbin (D- Illinois) told reporters about the cognitive dissonance on Capitol Hill during a tour of the latest expansion at O'Hare International Airport Friday, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"They're just embarrassed," Durbin said. "They don't know what to say. They tell me privately that they're stuck. The Republicans back in their states are still loyal to the president, and yet they can't explain or even defend the things he's saying," he said.

In a tweet Wednesday, President Trump stated:

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!

"As this president issues his tweets and his comments, and Rudy Giuliani, and all the rest of it, a lot of my Republican colleagues are looking at their shoes," Durbin said.