Area event planners scramble to avoid rainfall

(WSIL) -- The rain expected on Saturday has many communities re-thinking their plans.

Giant City State Park has had to make some adjustments to their fall festivities.

Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, the Natural Resources Coordinator for Giant City, says they try hard to avoid cancellations.

"We really hate to cancel events at Giant City, but you know of course, living in southern Illinois, you really never know what the weather is going to do, especially in October. So, the Roll, Stroll, Bike or trike has been canceled unfortunately. However, we have managed to move the track and treat indoors to the visitor's center...and we have some wonderful volunteers that are coming up to dress up as commonly misunderstood animals," Randolph-Bollinger said.

They are far from the only ones changing plans this weekend.

Tom Bullock, with Royalton Civic Pride, says they've had to change the date of their hayride.

"Well, we've done it before on a rainy day, and we've stood out here in about six inches of mud, and the next day after that you cant even hardly walk your feet hurt so bad from standing in the mud," Bullock said.

The Royalton Haunted Hayride has been moved up from Saturday evening to Friday.

"Normally we do it in two days, but now we've had to scoot it up so it's a one day thing. We've thrown it up today, and we'll be working right up to the time to start tonight, trying to get everything ready to go, so," Bullock said.

City Community Relations Director, Rachel Gartner, says the City of Benton is hosting their Fall Festival at the Benton Community Park for the first time, this year.

"The park is one of the feathers in our caps here, and there was no way that I was going to do the first year of our fall festival and tear up any of their property," Gartner said.

They've also made some recent adjustments

"That's rescheduling, making sure that we can have the same activities that we had for the event tomorrow and bump that back a full week to Saturday, November 2nd," Gartner said.

There's a lot of planning, to keep fall festivities dry.

For a list of affected events around our region, click here.